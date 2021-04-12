Covid cases in Scotland rise by 199 with 13 in north-east

A total of 199 new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, with 13 of them in the north-east.

No new deaths of anyone who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days have been recorded.

However, the Scottish Government has noted that registry offices are closed at weekends, therefore, the zero figure may not be entirely accurate.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, now show the north-east’s total now stands at 14,649.

Seven of the cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further three in Aberdeenshire. Three new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen in the past day, with 199 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 222,161 with the new cases representing 2.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,630, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 154 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 21 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are up by five in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,861,999 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,639,838 were confirmed negative

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,668,723 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 590,174 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.