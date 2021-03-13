Covid cases in north-east rise by 34

Covid-19 cases in the north-east have risen by 34 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show the rise in cases across Grampian, however, no new deaths have been recorded.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,805 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 13 were identified in Aberdeen City and 14 in Aberdeenshire. Six new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The remaining case recorded by NHS Grampian has not been linked to any of the three local authorities.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 639 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 209,068 with the new cases representing 3.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,508, as eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 479 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 38 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 33 in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,739,203 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,530,135 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,867,123 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 156,250 having had both doses required.