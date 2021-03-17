Covid cases in north-east rise by 22

Covid-19 cases in the north-east have risen by 22 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show the rise in cases across Grampian, however, no new deaths have been recorded.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,896 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 10 were identified in Aberdeen City and eight in Aberdeenshire. A further four new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 625 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 211,230 with the new cases representing 3.0% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,529, as 12 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 422 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 38 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 18 in the past day, with four fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,755,225 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,543,995 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,981,818 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 181,879 having had both doses required.