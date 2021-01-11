Covid cases in north-east rise by 121 as Scotland exceeds 150,000 mark

Covid-19 cases across Scotland have surpassed the 150,000 mark, with 121 recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 10,178 following the daily update from the Scottish Government.

The figures, which are published each day, show that across the country 1,782 positive cases were recorded in the past day, representing 11.5% of those tested.

One death has also been recorded, however, the Scottish Government has warned that this may not be a true reflection of the number of Covid related deaths as registry offices are closed at weekends.

The death was recorded in Glasgow.

The total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland now soared to 151,548.

With one additional death recorded, the total number of deaths of those who previously contracted the virus now stands at 4,969.

A total of 1,664 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 66 on yesterday’s total, with 126 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care, up 3 in the same time frame.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,453,533 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,301,985 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 121 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, 66 fewer than Sunday’s total.

The north-east’s total is now 10,178.