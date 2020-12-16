Covid cases at Aberdeen care home rise to 71 with both staff and patients affected

The number of positive coronavirus cases recorded at an Aberdeen care home has risen to 71.

Deeside Care Home in Cults has been closed to new admissions and visiting while there are investigations into the outbreak, which has seen both staff and residents testing positive.

The Crown Office is looking into reports of 11 deaths at the care home.

Numbers have continued to rise over the past week.

Measures have been put in place to ensure that the outbreak is being contained, with care being delivered to residents as normal.

A spokesman for the incident management team which is made up of members from NHS Grampian, the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership and the care home’s management, said: “Since November 20, there has been an ongoing investigation into cases of Covid-19 associated with the Deeside Care Home.

“The current cumulative total is 71 cases. Both staff and residents have been affected.

“NHS Grampian is working closely with Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership and the facility’s management. Supportive measures have been implemented throughout the management of this outbreak situation.

“The home is closed to new admissions and visiting. Staff have implemented an enhanced cleaning regime. Care is being delivered as normal and the health protection team is providing full support to the facility’s management.”