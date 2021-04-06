Covid cases across the north-east rise by 88 since Easter

Covid cases across the north-east have risen by 88 since last Thursday.

The Scottish Government paused daily regional statistics over the Easter weekend, meaning figures were only available today.

Cases in Grampian increased by 25 on Friday, 19 on Saturday, 20 on Sunday, 15 on Monday, and only nine today.

A total of 259 cases have been recorded across Scotland today.

The daily figures showed that no one had died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,497 cases following the Easter update.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 220,493, with the new cases representing 2% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,614, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 196 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 21 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 19 since Easter, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,843,048 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,622,555 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,577,816 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, and 463,780 have received their second dose.