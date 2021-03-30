Covid cases across the north-east rise by 13, as 411 are confirmed in Scotland

Only 13 new positive Covid cases have been recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours, 16 less than yesterday.

A total of 411 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

The daily Scottish Government figures showed that 12 new deaths of those who have contracted Covid have been registered.

NHS Grampian has reported 14,326 cases since the pandemic began.

Of these new cases, six were identified in Aberdeen City and five in Aberdeenshire.

Two new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 411 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 217,890, with the new cases representing 2.8% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has increased to 7,596.

A total of 250 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 23 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by nine in the past day, with one more patient now in ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,814,740 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,596,850 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,436,398 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 338,443 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.