Covid cases across Scotland rise by 400 with 35 in north-east

Thirty-five new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

A total of 400 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show that sadly eight people who contracted Covid-19 in the past 28 days have also died in the past day.

No deaths have been recorded in the north-east.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,409 cases following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 20 were identified in Aberdeen City and 12 in Aberdeenshire. Three new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 400 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 218,832, with the new cases representing 1.8% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,610, as eight new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 215 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 21 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 22 in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,826,274 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,607,422 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,493,327 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 399,062 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.