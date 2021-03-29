Covid cases across Scotland rise by 352 with 29 in north-east

Twenty-nine new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

A total of 352 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show that no new deaths of those who have contracted Covid-19 in the past 28 days have been recorded.

However the Scottish Government has warned that registry offices are closed at weekends, therefore the zero figure may not be an accurate reflection.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,313 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 15 were identified in Aberdeen City and six in Aberdeenshire. Eight new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 217,479, with the new cases representing 3.2% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,584, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 259 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 22 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by five in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,810,709 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,593,230 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,409,826 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 326,263 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.