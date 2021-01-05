Covid-19: What has changed with the new lockdown restrictions?

Following the First Minister’s announcement, by law, people will only be able to leave their homes for an essential purpose.

A number of changes will be made, which come into force today across mainland Scotland.

People will still be able to go out for essential shopping, out for exercise, carry out caring responsibilities and be part of an extended household.

Anyone able to work from home should do so, with businesses being asked to “look again at their operations” to ensure this can be carried out. Anyone who is shielding should not go into work even if they cannot work from home.

No more than two people from two separate households can meet outdoors although children aged 11 and underdo not count and can play outdoors in larger groups.

Travel restrictions remain in place and people cannot travel out of their local authority area, with some exceptions.

Outdoor sports can still go ahead, with a maximum of two people from two households allowed to meet outside for sports or exercise. This includes walking, cycling, golf or running.

Outdoor gyms are allowed to remain open, and outdoor non-contact sports such as tennis and golf are still permitted. Organised sport and exercise can only take place within a single household group, or a group containing no more than 2 people from 2 different households, although it can continue for under-12s as normal.

From Friday places of worship must close but can open to broadcast a service or conduct a funeral, wedding or civil partnership.

A maximum of 20 people can attend a funeral service but wakes are banned and up to five people can attend weddings and civil partnership services.

The current one-metre exemption for social distancing in workplace canteens will end and canteens will have to ensure that employees sit two metres or more apart.

Meanwhile, schools and nurseries must remain closed until at least February, although exceptions will be made for vulnerable children and children of key workers through hub learning settings.

Schools had been set to remain closed for the majority of pupils with remote learning in place until January 18. That date will now be extended until the end of the month, with