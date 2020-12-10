Covid-19 vaccinations start for health staff in north-east

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for health workers in the north-east has officially begun.

NHS Grampian began its peer-to-peer part of Covid-19 vaccines today, with health and social care staff encouraged to make appointments to take part.

Health and social care staff are among the first to be offered the vaccination as they are more likely to be exposed to the virus while at work, and are at higher risk of repeated exposure to the infection.

There are more than 500 staff trained to undertake the activity in a safe and efficient way, with a number of clinics also set up that will run over the next month.

Meanwhile, the first vaccinations were given out to NHS Grampian staff members on Tuesday, with staff able to receive their jabs in clinics from Monday.

The health board said it had received an impressive number of clinic bookings for the jab so far.

Two will be needed, around 28 days apart.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from Covid-19, and if you do catch Covid-19 it reduces your chances of developing serious or life-threatening symptoms. NHS Scotland will only use a vaccine if it meets the required standards of safety and effectiveness.

“All medicines, including vaccines, are tested for safety and effectiveness before they are allowed to be used. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved it for supply in the UK as the expected standards of safety, quality and efficacy have been met.”

The health board has encouraged staff to sign up to receive the vaccine, and in particular, those who are at higher risk of coming into contact with patients who have Covid-19, or who are in groups at greater risk of complications during a Covid-19 infection.

Initial supplies of the Pfizer vaccine began arriving at NHS boards across Scotland at the weekend.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “This is obviously a very welcome milestone in our collective fight against the pandemic and I am very grateful to all those who have worked so hard to ensure Scotland is ready to deliver these first Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Science has given us hope and we are starting on a journey which will eventually allow us to return to the lives we want to lead.

“Following clinical advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) we will begin with those groups which have been prioritised to address 99 per cent of preventable deaths associated with Covid-19. These include elderly care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers and a number of other groups who are at risk of serious harm and death from this virus.

“We ask everyone to be patient as we work through these groups as quickly as vaccine supply allows and we urge you to go for the vaccine when it’s your turn.

“Meantime it remains very important that as we vaccinate, we all stick to the necessary restrictions and public health advice to keep suppressing the virus to as low a level as we can.

“A vaccination programme of this scale is a significant logistical challenge and requires a major nationwide effort. But it is one we undertake with optimism and determination to succeed.”