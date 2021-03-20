Covid-19 testing extended to more school pupils

Expanded testing of secondary school pupils across the north-east could begin as early as next week, the Evening Express can reveal.

Last week deputy first minister and education secretary John Swinney announced secondary school students in S1-3 would be provided with lateral flow Covid-19 testing kits.

The scheme – which is voluntary – had already been rolled out to staff and pupils in S4-6.

The kits, which return a result within 30 minutes and do not need to be processed in a laboratory, allow people who are not showing any symptoms to test themselves for Covid-19 to determine whether they have coronavirus.

Parents and carers of children in Aberdeen City have received letters informing them of the scheme. It also says distribution of the kits will begin at reconnect days taking place next week, prior to returning to the classroom full time after the Easter holidays.

It is understood children in Aberdeenshire are also due to receive testing kits soon.

The letter reads: “Along with the other protective measures we are implementing to keep our school community safe, regular testing of staff and all pupils will help to further reduce risks for staff and children and young people in our school.

“It will do so by helping to identify asymptomatic individuals in school environments at the earliest possible opportunity, and asking them and their close contacts to self-isolate, thus minimising the likelihood of them passing on the virus.

“The regular testing is open to all school staff and pupils who are regularly attending the school premises. The testing programme also includes school-aged childcare staff and early learning and childcare staff in settings that are attached to schools.”

Every participating pupil and staff member will be given a supply of testing kits, along with instructions on how to use them.

Those taking part are asked to test themselves twice a week.

Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and book a test through the NHS.

Announcing the decision to provide S1-3 children with tests, Mr Swinney said: “We already offer twice-weekly tests for all school staff and all senior phase pupils, that is pupils in secondary school years four to six.

“We’ve seen good levels of uptake so far, amongst those people who are eligible for tests. We’re also working with partners to extend the offer of testing to staff and premises for preschool learning and childcare.”

He added: “Guidance will re-emphasise that staff and pupils who test positive must self-isolate.”

Aberdeen City councillor Martin Greig, the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesman, said: “The infection is still in our communities. It seems it will be around for some time yet.

“It would be a real risk to become complacent. It is essential to use these measures.

“There might be some inconvenience but it is a small price to pay to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Hopefully there will be good participation in the home testing scheme. We all have to pull together to suppress this problem.”