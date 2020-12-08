Covid-19 restrictions: North-east set to stay in tier two

The north-east will remain at level two Covid-19 restrictions after the Scottish Government opted against tightening measures, the Evening Express understands.

For the second consecutive week, ministers had recommended moving Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire up to level three of the framework designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

But following a number of high-level meetings yesterday and a Cabinet discussion this morning, the north-east will be staying where it is for now.

The recommendation to increase restrictions was made amid fears over the number of cases of the virus in the region.

There were particular concerns over outbreaks linked to food processing plants and in care homes, where a number of deaths have been reported.

However, the number of cases per 100,000 people has fallen – and health officials are confident it is safe for the region to stay where it is.