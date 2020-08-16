Covid-19 plan launched to support pupils and parents in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council has published a detailed plan showing how organisations are working together to keep pupils safe in the new term.

The document, which is child-friendly, emphasises the importance of self isolating if pupils have symptoms of coronavirus, and encourages them to stay at home if they feel unwell.

It also highlights the ongoing work in partnership between the council and NHS Grampian in monitoring school records of pupils and staff feeling unwell.

Pupils are due to return full-time tomorrow (Monday), having attended orientation sessions last week to allow them to become familiar with health and safety measures such as hand-washing facilities, social distancing and one-way systems.

Councillor John Wheeler, convener of the education operational delivery committee, said: “The health and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is of paramount importance and would not wish anything to jeopardise the fantastic work that schools and indeed our entire Education Service have done, in difficult circumstances, in making sure that our school buildings have everything in place for the first full week of term.

“Everyone – parents, carers, pupils and staff alike – has a part to play in ensuring each other’s safety. If we all work as one team then we will minimise risks. I would urge everyone to be diligent in following the national advice and to familiarise themselves with the plan.”

People should self-isolate if they have been identified as a close contact through the Test and Protect scheme, or if they or someone in their household has symptoms of coronavirus.

Council officials have implemented a number of measures to keep pupils and staff safe, such as making greater use of outdoor areas and enhanced cleaning arrangements.

They have also been working on a city-wide outbreak control plan, which will be published in due course.