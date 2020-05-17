Covid-19 photography project aims to raise spirits in north-east village

A group of north-east villagers are trying to keep their neighbourly spirit alive and well during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to a photography project.

Doorstep Diaries Cruden Bay 2020 is attempting to capture people at home during the coronavirus crisis.

All of the photographs taken in the village are from garden gates with the subjects usually standing at their front doors to observe social distancing.

Lucy Taylor, 40, teamed up with photographer Lynda Thompson to capture the images and in turn to lift the spirits of those living in the Buchan village.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “We asked a number of people to take part to see how successful the project could potentially be and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response. The way people are looking forward to it, getting creative and enjoying being part of a community project whilst maintaining social distancing has been really special.

“We have found it quite emotional talking to people, asking how they are doing and hearing how they are missing loved ones.”

To find out more about the Door Step Diaries Cruden Bay visit https://www.facebook.com/doorstepdcb2020/

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day