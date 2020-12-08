Covid-19 outbreaks claim lives of residents at two north-east care homes

Care homes in the north-east have been struck by tragedy after several people died following outbreaks of Covid-19.

Last week it emerged a total of 44 residents and staff at Inchmarlo House Care Home near Banchory had tested positive for the virus – a figure which later rose to 72.

It is understood more than five of those who had contracted the disease have since passed away, in what has been described as a “tragedy” by the local MSP.

A “major incident” was declared at the home last night before being downgraded after staff at the private facility were offered additional help and support from NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership.

The Evening Express can also reveal that another care home in the region has been hit by a significant outbreak of the virus.

Around 44 people at Deeside Care Home in Cults have been confirmed as having Covid-19 – and it is understood a number have also passed away.

That home has been effectively locked down as staff and public health teams attempt to bring the cases under control.

The surge in deaths at Inchmarlo has left funeral directors in the area struggling to cope, with one reporting its morgue was full.

Undertakers are also seeking clarity on how many additional cases they are allowed to accommodate, with the community braced for news of the potential for further deaths in the coming days.

Commenting on the Inchmarlo deaths, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “Having spoken to the local authorities, it is now clear a tragedy has occurred.

“Many people in Banchory and the wider north-east will be devastated by the events of the last week.

“Behind this crisis will be grieving families.”

Last week NHS Grampian launched an investigation into the outbreak at the facility, which is part of the 100-acre Inchmarlo Retirement Village.

Last night a spokeswoman for NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership said: “This evening the Incident Management Team (IMT) for Inchmarlo House Care Home took the decision to declare a major incident. However, following that decision we were offered extra help and support which meant that we could stand down the major incident.

“The extra support we will receive will allow us to continue to support the home’s management team to care for the residents of the home.”

A spokesman for the IMT set up to combat the outbreak at Deeside Care Home said: “An investigation is ongoing into 44 cases of Covid-19, affecting staff and residents. NHS Grampian is working with Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership and the facility’s management.

“The home is closed to new admissions and visiting. Staff have implemented an enhanced cleaning regime. Care is being delivered as normal and the health protection team is providing full support to the facility’s management.”

In a positive development, a recent outbreak of coronavirus at Woodend Hospital in the city is over, health bosses believe. More than 30 cases were linked to the hospital – but the infection is now thought to have been brought under control.

An IMT spokeswoman said: “We have investigated a total of 33 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with the Links Unit at Woodend Hospital.

“We believe the outbreak is now over and the incident management team has agreed a plan to reopen the unit on a phased basis. We are extremely grateful to staff on the unit for their support and hard work and to patients and relatives for their understanding during this episode.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “These tragic reports confirm just how quickly Covid can spread once it gets into care homes. By definition, they are places with high numbers of vulnerable people.

“It makes it all the more important testing, and eventually vaccination, are made available to staff and residents in care homes as quickly as possible.

“It is also important it is made available to people who visit care homes in order to make sure staff and residents are kept safe.”