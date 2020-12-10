Covid-19: North-east residents asked to ‘redouble efforts’ to help stop spread of virus

North-east residents have been urged to “redouble their efforts” to keep safe after it emerged nine people have died and nearly 100 more people have tested positive with coronavirus.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been six deaths in Aberdeenshire and three deaths in Aberdeen recorded in the past day.

A further 97 cases were also confirmed in the region in the same period.

The rising numbers were announced as it emerged that there are now 91 cases detected at Inchmarlo Care Home in Aberdeenshire.

Deeside Care Home has also had an outbreak of cases.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille said: “Whilst Aberdeenshire does still have a number of Covid cases, our general statistics have been declining in the last week.

“We really need to redouble our efforts with the basics of washing our hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings.”

Across Scotland 897 new cases have been reported.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 102,372, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

A total of 1,193 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 974 people in hospitals after testing positive for the virus, and 59 in intensive care.

Of these patients, 60 are in NHS Grampian – with five in intensive care.

The north-east figure comes as the authorities continue to deal with two outbreaks at care homes in the region.

Several people have died and more than 90 residents and staff from the Inchmarlo Care Home near Banchory have tested positive for Covid-19.

There have also been deaths at the Deeside Care Home in Cults where there are now 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Ann Ross said the outbreak at Inchmarlo highlights how important it is to get people vaccinated.

She said: “It really shows how vulnerable staff and residents are to this virus.

“It is really important that these people are vaccinated as quickly as possible because we wouldn’t have any situations like this.”

A spokeswoman for the Incident Management Team: “There are now 91 detected cases of COVID-19 associated with Inchmarlo. We continue to support Inchmarlo House Care Home to manage the outbreak and we are deploying staff into the home to help in supporting the management and staff team to continue to care for residents.

“The home remains closed to new admissions and visiting.”

And a spokesman from Inchmarlo House Care Home added: “Inchmarlo House Care Home is very grateful to residents, Inchmarlo homeowners, staff, families, friends and the local community for their support. We are deeply touched by the many expressions of kindness during these difficult times.

“We would like to thank all of the organisations that are supporting us and we continue to work closely with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership which is supporting us at this difficult time.

“Sadly, some of those affected have passed away. The loss of any member of the Inchmarlo family is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with all those affected including their family, friends and the staff involved in their care. We are not able to comment further, due to the need for privacy of all residents and out of respect for all families, with whom we are in regular communication.

“Everyone at Inchmarlo House Care Home is wholly focused on the care of residents and is giving 100% of their time to this just now. We are, therefore, not able to fulfil requests for media interviews at this time.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “These figures confirm the spike in cases and sadly deaths at two care homes, in Banchory and Cults, that are currently being investigated and will hopefully be contained.

“It is important that future decisions on tackling infection in the north-east are based on the wider picture of levels of community transmission in each council area.”