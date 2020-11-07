Covid-19 linked to delays on Union Terrace Garden and Aberdeen Harbour projects

A new report to be discussed by councillors next week has outlined how major projects in Aberdeen have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillors on the strategic commissioning committee will receive an update on Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Harbour’s South Harbour Expansion project, the completion of Provost Skene’s House, as well as the progression of work on the school estate.

There are a number of large scale developments currently being undertaken by Aberdeen City Council as part of its capital projects.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors next Thursday, said: “Looking ahead, of course 2020/21 has been a tumultuous year and the Council’s plans have responded to meet the challenges. Our 2020/21 Council Delivery Plan was presented to Council in March 2020, just prior to the beginning of the pandemic and represented a continuation of our commitments from 2019/20.”

Union Terrace Gardens was one of the projects planned to increase city centre footfall, and was intended on being completed in Summer 2021.

Now, it is anticipated it will not be open until Autumn/Winter 2021.

The report added: “Given the current climate, there are still unknowns and whilst steady progress has been made to date, the program detailed is caveated to reflect the current pandemic.

“Good progress has been made in respect of the on-site construction works within the period, with a number of critical elements now well underway. A procurement exercise was undertaken to appoint for the commercial marketing of the buildings. This has now been awarded, with the contract being executed imminently.”

Meanwhile Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown has meant there is a 12 to 18 month delay currently in place for the delivery of Aberdeen Harbour Board’s South Harbour extension.

Despite the delay, the local authority is confident that this may not be entirely negative, as it would not be affected by the current challenging trading conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report adds: “The economic benefits of the expansion will be realised when the new facilities become fully operational and will be against the backdrop of economic recovery from the wider global downturn.

“The delay however may also have a wider positive benefit in the sense that the new facility is not open during the current challenging trading environment.”

Meanwhile, another significant project that has been impacted by lockdown restrictions has been Provost Skene’s House, which is currently being refurbished.

Despite this, the council has said progress has been made, and it is planned to begin fit out works in spring, with a planned open date in summer.

The report said: “Notwithstanding the Covid-19 impact, good progress has been made with the refurbishment works for Provost Skene’s House.

“The external works are nearing completion with internal works well advanced.

“The intention is to commence the fit-out works for the ‘Hall for Heroes’ in Spring 2021 with an opening to the public in Summer 2021.”

Meanwhile, work is continuing on education across Aberdeen, with the local authority still conducting a review of the school estate.

It said this has been put on hold until summer 2022, which will give time to see if the Scottish Government will provide guidance on how education might be delivered in the future.