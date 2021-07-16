Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

COVID-19: Lancet study finds one in two hospital patients develop complications and death risk is higher in young

By Donna MacAllister
16/07/2021, 9:19 am Updated: 16/07/2021, 10:39 am
Study reveals in-hospital complications associated with COVID-19.
Study reveals in-hospital complications associated with COVID-19.

A study of more than 70,000 people in more than 300 hospitals in the UK  has found that one in two people who went into hospital with COVID-19 developed at least one complication.

The investigation, published in The Lancet, is the first-of-its kind to assess a range of in-hospital complications, and their associations with age, sex and ethnicity, and patient outcomes.

Renal, complex respiratory, and systemic complications, were most common, however cardiovascular, neurological and gastrointestinal and liver complications were also reported.

The report reads: “The relative effect of complications on survival status and quality of life among people of different age groups was not previously understood.

“One of the most notable findings in this study is that the relative risk of death is much higher in younger patients with complications when compared with those of the same age who did not suffer a complication, whereas in older patients, the relative impact of complications on mortality appears to be lower.

Impact on the younger population

“Whether this difference in complications on mortality was statistically significant was not examined by the authors.

“This finding is independent of the presence and number of comorbidities and indicates that attention should also be paid to younger patients who are less likely to die during the acute phase but more likely to live longer with complications in the days after acute or subacute COVID-19.”

Caveats to the findings were also noted.

It continued: “Several questions need to be answered in future studies.

“First, this study only focused on in-hospital complications and its effect on survival status and ability of self-care at discharge.

“Therefore, the effect of complications on long-term consequences need to be assessed.

“Secondly, socioeconomics, race, and ethnicity are important considerations for long COVID-19.”

TRACK CORONAVIRUS: We’ve put together a collection of daily updated charts and maps to track the coronavirus crisis in Scotland.

 