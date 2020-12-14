Aberdeen councillor calls for clarity on Covid-19 home visit exemptions

A councillor has called on the First Minister to provide clarity on exemptions to Covid-19 visiting restrictions.

Liberal Democrat Steve Delaney wrote to Nicola Sturgeon in October, raising concerns over the risk of people becoming isolated and asking for clarification on who would be exempt.

The Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor said it took more than two months for a Holyrood official to respond to him, confirming people would be allowed to receive visitors if they are elderly or disabled and live alone.

However, he fears many of those who are eligible may still not know it – further increasing the danger of them becoming isolated.

Now Mr Delaney has prepared a motion on the subject, which will go before today’s full council meeting.

It will ask all councillors from across the chamber to write to Ms Sturgeon calling on her to clarify the exemptions in a televised statement.

“I first raised these concerns in a letter to the First Minister on October 8, and have received no response,” Mr Delaney said.

“It has taken until December 12 for a Scottish Government spokesman to confirm that home visits will be permitted for emotional support if someone’s mental health or well being is at risk.

“People across Scotland who are living alone with a disability or mental illness can now have visitors indoors to help combat social isolation without fear of prosecution. I’m just disappointed it has taken so long to get this clarity.”

Despite his motion, Mr Delaney urged those who are visiting friends or relatives to stick to the rules at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is not a free for all, nor should it be,” he added.

“This exemption only applies to people living alone whose mental health or well being is at risk as a result of disability or a caring situation. Even then the guidance on face coverings, hand washing and social distancing should be observed in order to protect those being visited.

“Charities, third sector organisations and individuals who have been highlighting the detrimental effect of loneliness and isolation on those who live alone and cannot get out and about for health reasons, should be congratulated as we see their hard work pay dividends to thousands of Scots.

“All I would ask is for a statement to be made in the Scottish Parliament which sets out this exception clearly and unequivocally to ensure that all elderly and disabled people in Scotland who are living alone, are aware of this and are aware the usual precautions apply in order to keep safe.”

Mr Delaney’s motion will go before the council at today’s meeting, which starts at 10.30am.

A Holyrood spokesman said: “Throughout this pandemic, the Scottish Government has updated parliament and the public, with daily briefings, on the rules around household meetings to support people living alone.”