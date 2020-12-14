Covid-19 hardship fund: Thousands of Aberdeen residents given helping hand

Charities and organisations have told how a hardship fund has played a “vital” and “life-saving” part in helping vulnerable people during the pandemic.

They spoke as the positive impact of the Aberdeen Lord Provost’s charitable trust Covid-19 hardship fund was revealed in a new report.

Launched on May 1, the scheme aimed to provide a helping hand to charities in the city struggling to get through the pandemic.

The new report looked at the impact it has made in the last seven months with dozens of groups in Aberdeen benefitting as a result of the fund.

The emergency appeal raised just over £300,000 with donations from members of the public and businesses as well as donations of £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity.

A further £100,000 was provided from Aberdeen City Council through the Common Good Fund.

Money was given to children’s charities, sports organisations and community groups which were able to continue to operate despite the coronavirus crisis.

The charities were able to deliver food parcels, give out hygiene products and even help out grieving parents as the city and the rest of the world continued to battle Covid-19.

The trust handed out 60 grants to 42 local charities, helped more than 19,000 people including 3,789 and 7,786 children and young people.

The fund’s 251 volunteers contributed 22,264 hours and 29,649 food parcels worth £106,286 have been delivered.

There was £24,742 of supermarket vouchers provided, £2,595 in fuel top-ups, £24,297 in toiletries, clothing and self-care.

And £16,551 was used on mobile devices, phones and data to enable people to stay in touch. A total of £68,210 for 941 emergency grants were also issued by the fund.

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager, said: “The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Hardship Fund has been both life-saving and heartening for people in crisis to know that communities care, and has ensured no one has been left to suffer alone and without in 2020.

“Funds to Aberdeen Cyrenians have been vital in ensuring food supplies and cooking facilities for people affected by homelessness, violence, poverty, mental ill-health and addiction challenges. We are so grateful to everyone for their donations and kindness during this difficult year, and are here and ready to help people anyone in crisis to rebuild and recover.”

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Lord Provost, the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust and everyone who donated towards this fund.

“The funds that we received allowed CFINE to provide 15,250 Kids’ Fruity Five packs to children living in low-income families, which were delivered via CFINE’s contactless home delivery system.

“We also distributed 2,000 Hygiene Packs containing face masks and hand sanitisers to our foodbank beneficiaries, which were essential at reducing the spread of the virus among individuals and families who are experiencing hardship during these unprecedented times.”

Mark Lovie, Project Coordinator, Fersands and Fountain Community Project, said: “Thank you to the Lord Provost Charitable Trust. Their grant made a big difference at a difficult time.

“They helped us give grocery vouchers to over 100 families who were really struggling. It offered direct support to the families when they were in need and also showed that people were thinking of them.

“In the summer weeks the fund paid for picnics in the park to around 60 children and families playing at the Ferrier Crescent Park.

“This activity again showed families that there were people willing to help and brought some joy at a time when everything seemed gloomy. All of which was done while spreading a message of Covid safety.”

Michelle Herd, co-founder of children’s charity AberNecessities, said: “2020 has been a very challenging year for us all and sadly, has pushed more families in our community into poverty.

“This grant is therefore incredibly timely in helping us to support children and families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with the basic essentials they so desperately need.

“This incredible amount of funding will allow us to provide not only physical necessities such as nappies, baby formula, toiletries, clothing and non-perishable food but also gas and electricity top-ups to ensure families have a warm and cosy home. Support such as this really does make all the difference and we cannot thank the Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund enough for this amazing support.”

Mark Williams, chief operating officer, Denis Law Legacy Trust – Streetsport, said: “The Lord Provost Charitable Trust emergency fund played a vital part in our returning as early as we did and providing disadvantaged young people with a safe environment to enjoy together.

“The support not only helped the young people themselves, but it also extended to their families as well via food vouchers.”

Fiona Donald, chairwoman of Aberdeen Sands, said: “Thank you, the grant received has really helped our charity greatly, as we have bereaved parents and volunteers who rely on donations.

“It has enabled us to support parents and their families when their precious baby has died, using virtual meetings whilst the restrictions on face-to face-meetings are in place. We have also posted out books to parents and siblings and hopefully this has supported and comforted them. It is concerning that the restrictions are continuing for the moment, whilst fundraising remains difficult.”

Graeme Burnett, of the Russell Anderson Foundation, said: “The Russell Anderson Foundation were delighted to receive funding from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Hardship Fund.

“It allowed us to provide much-needed support to vulnerable children, at such a crucial time during lockdown. The funding also gave us the opportunity to increase our services to wider community groups – the priority was to provide positive and sustainable outcomes for families.”

Paula Cormack, director of fundraising for the Archie Foundation, said the fund has been a “saviour” for them with traditional fundraising not able to go ahead.

She said: “Funding from the Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund has been a saviour for The Archie Foundation and has ensured that we have been able to continue supporting babies, children and families affected by illness and through financial hardship throughout the pandemic.

“Our income took a severe hit this year with all of our fundraising plans cancelled or shelved and without this funding we simply would not have been able to provide this vital support.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, thanked everyone who has donated in recent months to make sure support is still in place for people.

He said: “Thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses we have been able to give much needed financial support to local charities helping local people in desperate need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m a proud Aberdonian and the way everyone in the city has pulled together to help others has been inspirational. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who donated to the appeal and to the dedicated staff and volunteers at all our local charities.

“It’s the season of giving and while the Covid-19 Appeal Fund is not currently open for applications I hope that you will consider making a donation to one of the many wonderful charities we have here in Aberdeen.”

Mervyn Donald, Deacon Convenor, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen said: “We would like to thank everyone involved who have helped both ourselves and Aberdeen City Council in raising these funds for Aberdeen residents in need, during Covid-19. As a local historical organisation, it is at the heart of what we do, to support the community in Aberdeen.

“The charities included have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and should be very proud of themselves as to what they have achieved.”

Donations can still be made to the Lord Provost’s charitable trust Covid-19 hardship fund by visiting https://bit.ly/2KpBYzy

Any organisation or individual wishing to discuss making a sizable donation can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, Clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.