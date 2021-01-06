Covid-19: Governments row over funding for Scotland’s hospitality sector

A row has erupted between the UK and Scottish Governments over funding for hospitality after it emerged the north-east could receive no fresh money.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced more than £4.5 billion of money will be made available to businesses such as bars, pubs and restaurants – with each venue eligible for grants of up to £9,000.

The package is designed to help businesses survive, as they are unable to open their doors due to lockdown restrictions which came into force across much of the UK.

However, Holyrood finance secretary Kate Forbes has insisted this will not generate any new funding for businesses in Scotland as it is not “new” money but has instead been reallocated from other pots of cash.

She said: “We are both surprised and disappointed that the UK Government’s announcement of additional funding for businesses in England will not – despite the initial indications – generate further new funding for the Scottish Government or other devolved administrations.

“This is a blow to Scottish businesses, whose expectations had been raised by the announcement, and I will be writing to the Chancellor to raise the issue.

“We fully understand that while the tight new restrictions now in force are necessary to slow the spread of the virus, they represent another blow for businesses. That is why we have allocated £570 million since October to helping businesses, and this sum of funding will rise due to the number of new businesses eligible for support under the latest lockdown restrictions.

“Our priority is to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need as quickly as possible. In recent weeks we have announced an extra £185 million of sectoral support, including one-off grants for hospitality businesses, an additional £41 million top-up support for non-essential retail and gyms and a £30 million local authority discretionary fund.”

Mr Sunak said: “The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge – and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we’re announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the spring.

“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen.”

When the Evening Express put the Scottish Government’s concerns to the Treasury, the organisation provided no comment – but did stand by Mr Sunak’s claim the funding is “new money”.

According to the Chancellor, businesses in Scotland will have access to nearly £600 million through the scheme.

Venues are still likely to receive support – but it is not yet clear how much of the money will have to be taken from other sources.

On Ms Forbes’ claims, Stuart McPhee, director of Aberdeen bar and hotel Sibera and spokesman for the Aberdeen Hospitality Together industry group, said: “Money that becomes available for business support, needs to get out to businesses as quickly as it possibly can.

“Like every round of funding we have had so far, the devil is in the detail and we need to see what transpires and how quickly it comes to the businesses.

“Businesses need support and need it now. Unfortunately, it is a waiting game to see what transpires.”

Reacting to the initial announcement by the Treasury, Colin Cameron, the owner of a number of venues in Aberdeen including the Kirkgate Bar, Masada Bar and Bridge Bar, said he was “delighted” at the news more funding would be forthcoming.

“It’s great to have the promise of extra money,” he added.

“It means that for businesses who were beginning to worry about whether they would survive the next couple of months, there is now no reason why they shouldn’t.

“We have the furlough scheme to pay most of our staff’s wages, ongoing grants and now this extra money too.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen in the future but it means for the next two or three months, businesses will be in a better position.”

Mr Cameron added the news would give staff peace of mind, as well as their employers.

“I really do think this is a very positive step,” he said.

“It means staff are more likely to still be employed in a couple of months’ time.

“We know it won’t be this month, and it might not be next month either before we are back to anything like normal trading.

“I will certainly be making sure all my staff know their jobs are safe and secure. There are going to be jobs for them at the end of this.”

Mike Wilson, founder of Epic Group which operates a number of venues in Aberdeen, also welcomed the news – but said a long-term solution would also be needed.

“I am sure the sector will gladly receive the additional support which is in the form of grants rather than loans,” he said.

“However the Chancellor, in my opinion, does not recognise the damage inflicted on the sector. The need for the restrictions taken by Governments is fully understood by operators.

“However, there is a real need for the Government to provide a more medium to long-term approach for the leisure and hospitality sectors.

“The potential that the current lockdown may last several months following which the likelihood is that the leisure sector will remain heavily restricted, gives operators little to cheer about. The potential of business rates recommencing in March is another worry for the sector which should be addressed now.

“Many in the sector are really feeling the financial and mental drain of having lost trading for the good part of a year with no signs of this changing any time soon.

“The Chancellor’s grant is certainly welcome but I doubt it will be sufficient to stop the further destruction of the sector.”