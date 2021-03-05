Covid-19 experience project launched by Aberdeen researchers

Researchers at Aberdeen University have launched a project aiming to record the experiences of people across the world living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The international initiative works with teams from Scotland, Wales and the USA in collaboration with other individuals around the world, and aims to create an open and sharable account of the events of 2020.

Called Sharing Global Perspectives, it gives people the opportunity to share stories that will help others to understand some of the events that took place during the coronavirus pandemic, and how they impacted them.

Submissions can be made via an online platform, where participants are asked to share a story or situation of their experiences from the past year, as well as answering a series of short questions.

All entries are completely anonymous and will be shared publicly as part of the Sharing Global Perspectives database.

It will be accessible for six months and is open for anyone from around the world to take part.

It’s hoped that a minimum of 3,000 perspectives will be gathered, in order to create a resource that can be used by researchers.

Catherine Russell, project leader, and a postgraduate student at Aberdeen University said: “2020 saw a transformative series of events that have shaken the status quo. Our project wants to explore how the world experienced the year, and what has changed for us during it.

“We feel this is a crux point in modern history and throwing a spotlight onto projects that provide deep insights into current narratives is essential to ensure we turn to the global future with our best foot forward.

“The purpose of sharing global perspectives is to generate an open-access platform that can bring individual voices and experiences around the world to light. We believe that building these narratives can provide insights, understanding and compassion to the global community.”

The platform is available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic and Portuguese.

It’s intended that more local leads will be brought onboard from around the world, helping to raise awareness and encourage participation within their regions.

To take part – visit https://collector.sensemaker-suite.com/?projectID=bbf77ea9-8501-468a-a7e6-7151c150c148