Covid-19: ‘Disappointment’ at hike in north-east cases

A council chief has voiced his “disappointment” over an increase of Covid-19 cases across the north-east.

Official statistics issued by the Scottish Government yesterday show they were an additional 54 people tested positive for coronavirus.

This has increased from 20 cases in the NHS Grampian area on Tuesday.

There are now a total of 1,212 new cases throughout Scotland.

Forty-five deaths have been recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,188.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 77,660 with the new cases representing 6.1%.

© PA

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said that while the figures were “disappointing” they are not a huge surprise.

He said: “Figures are disappointing but probably not unexpected given the recent trends.

“We did not push to go into level one last week because we were right on the cusp of level two and we thought it sensible to stay in level two rather than dropping to one and straight back out if numbers changed – as we have now seen.

“These figures just show how dynamic the whole situation still is and how we need everyone to be vigilant, follow the guidance and help the NHS cope with this ongoing issue.

“We are clearly not out of the woods with this yet and we all have to continue to be careful.”

Both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire remain in level two of the Scottish Government’s tier system designed to stem the spread of Covid-19.

It was hoped the north-east would be dropped to level one in this week’s review of the measures but it has remained the same.

During her coronavirus update yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland – the average number of people infected by each person with Covid-19 – was “hovering around one and may actually be slightly below one”.

The First Minister said: “That suggests some progress has been made in recent weeks.

“The current tough measures, and people’s compliance with these measures, are undoubtedly having an effect.”

But she said there were still “very significant” regional variations in coronavirus infections.

Ms Sturgeon said there were some local authority areas where “transmission is rising again” – adding these included some parts of the country with less strict restrictions in either Level 1 or Level 2 under Scotland’s new five-tier system.

She also said it is a concern that coronavirus tracers were unable to contact more than 3,500 Scots who tested positive for the disease but insisted the country’s Test and Protect system was not to blame.

The first minister said the issue had been caused by people not answering phone calls or responding to text messages, rather than the contact tracing system, which she said was performing to an “exceptionally good” standard.

The SNP leader was told during first minister’s questions on Thursday to “get a grip” on Test and Protect after figures showed that since June 22 a total of 3,512 individuals with a positive test were unable to be contacted.

It has also emerged a “coding error” was responsible for overestimating the number of people contacted within 24 hours of testing positive for the virus, after the system counted everyone reached the following calendar day in this bracket.

The error meant that those tested at 9am on a Thursday would still be counted within the 24-hour window as long as they were contacted before midnight on Friday.

Both Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard challenged Ms Sturgeon on the blunder.

Mr Leonard said: “The most recent reports from Public Health Scotland show that there have been thousands, 3,500 people, to be precise, who have tested positive but have not been interviewed by Test and Protect, 400 in the past week alone.

“Is the first minister seriously telling Scotland that this shows Test and Protect is working well? Isn’t it showing it is desperately short of resources and that the government needs to get a grip?”

Speaking about confirmed Covid-19 cases who had not been spoken to, Ms Sturgeon accepted “of course that is a concern”.

But she added: “It is simply and factually wrong to describe that as a failure of Test and Protect, of somehow down to a lack of resources.

“Those are people who, despite the best efforts of Test and Protect, don’t answer their phones and don’t reply to the text messages.

“Now all of us have a personal responsibility, you cannot blame Test and Protect if people are not answering their phone to Test and Protect.”

The first minister said the latest figures showed the service had contact traced 95.8% of cases within 72 hours – exceeding the World Health Organisation standard of 80%.

However, Ms Davidson said it was wrong of the first minister “not to acknowledge that for eight consecutive weeks at the start of the Covid second wave we were not meeting those targets” and that the issue was not clear because of the data error.

The Tory leader also asked about the use of text messages by the Test and Protect team to reach close contacts of people confirmed as having coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon said a mix of SMS messages and telephone calls is deployed, and that texts are used for “speed”. She said around 40% of close contacts are telephoned.

The first minister told MSPs the proportion of people contacted by phone rather than text is expected to increase, adding ministers will “seek to improve the system”.

She said: “It doesn’t do anybody any service – and by anybody I don’t mean the government, I mean the people of Scotland – to suggest anything other than Test and Protect is working well and people should have confidence in it.”