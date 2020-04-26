Covid-19 composer awards offering grants to struggling north-east creatives

The Covid-19 composer awards are offering grants for creatives who are struggling during the pandemic.

Composers and music creators who have lost work due to the coronavirus outbreak are eligible to apply for a £500 grant.

Awarded by national charity Sound and Music, the grants will support individuals who are looking to develop skills during lockdown.

There are currently 10 grants on offer, and they will be awarded to artists who are planning to undertake creative or professional development.

Successful applicants can put their funds towards coaching sessions in lockdown, online programmes, or self-directed learning projects, among other endeavours.

Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday April 29.

Visit bit.ly/3as4VlJ

