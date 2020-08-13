More than 300 Covid-19 cases recorded in north-east in August

The number of detected Covid-19 cases linked to the Aberdeen pubs cluster now stands at 182.

In her update today, the First Minister said 182 cases have now been linked to the outbreak in pubs in the city, with 961 contacts identified.

Since the end of July, 300 cases have been identified in Grampian.

Ms Sturgeon said 19,173 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 47 from the day before.

Twenty-six of these new cases are in the Grampian Health board area, 10 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and three in Orkney.

There are no hospital admissions related to the detected cases to date.

Residents in Aberdeen continue to adhere to local lockdown restriction for the next week.

It also emerged that Aberdeenshire Council delayed reopening a primary school in Peterhead.

She added: “In the past 24 hours, Aberdeenshire Council has taken the decision to delay reopening primary school in Peterhead while a household cluster is being investigated and contact traced.”

There has not yet been restrictions on Aberdeenshire county as a whole.

The first positive cases on Orkney have been identified since June 15.

“Currently, an Orkney-based cluster is under investigation and an incident management team will meet later today and this may include residents of other NHS board areas.

“We are also investigating if this Orkney-based cluster could potentially include a link to the Aberdeen outbreak,” she said.

The First Minister also warned the public over house parties.

She said that the basis for the concern came from data seen by the Scottish Government, adding that parties represent a “significant risk”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I can’t make this point strongly enough, these rules are not optional.

“The bottom line here is if these rules are not complied with strictly, this virus is going to spread and we have evidence of that already.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said Peterhead Central Primary School will remain closed for the remainder of the week in order to ensure “suitable staffing numbers for the school to reopen”.

She added: “Further information will be provided to parents when we are able to confirm an opening date.”