Covid-19 case confirmed at north-east academy

Pupils at Fraserburgh Academy have been told to self-isolate after a case of Covid-19 case was confirmed.

A letter to parents said the NHS Board Health Protection Team (HPT) had been in contact to say someone there had the virus.

It said: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with HPT.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be assured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.”

It goes on to say that the Test and Protect service would be getting in touch with children who had been in direct contact, and they would be staying home for 14 days.

The school remains open, with the letter explaining that children “should continue to attend if they remain well”.

Last month, Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don closed its doors to pupils for a day after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, with the school undergoing a deep clean.