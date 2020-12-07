Covid-19: Aberdeen council leaders and hospitality bosses unite in fight to keep city out of Tier 3

Aberdeen City Council leaders have joined forces with business and hospitality groups to urge the Scottish Government not to impose level three coronavirus restrictions on the Granite City.

Co-leaders Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing, along with Aberdeen Inspired’s chief executive Adrian Watson and Aberdeen Hospitality Together spokesman Stuart McPhee, want Holyrood to keep Aberdeen at level two.

The Scottish Government reviews tiers weekly and is due to announce the latest measures tomorrow.

Both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were kept in level two last week, despite a sharp rise of cases linked to outbreaks at care homes and meat processing plants in the region.

Since last week, the numbers have dropped in the city from 86.59 cases per 100,000 people seven days ago to 59.91 yesterday. Over the same period in Aberdeenshire, the drop in cases was more modest, from 93.79 to 91.88.

A call between the co-leaders and public health representatives on Saturday indicated the Scottish Government’s incident management team was recommending a move for the city to level three.

Yesterday, there were 48 new positive coronavirus cases reported in the NHS Grampian area.

Since December 1, there have been 324 positive cases in the area, which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that on December 3 there were 41 positive cases in Aberdeen, followed by 23 recorded on December 4 and only one on December 5.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “It is vital that those representing the citizens of Aberdeen and those representing businesses in the city come together to voice strong support for Aberdeen remaining in tier two.

“Having evaluated the evidence from the Health Intelligence Team at NHS Grampian and discussed the current situation with local public health colleagues it is clear that Aberdeen still meets all the Scottish Government criteria for tier two.

“The clear message about citizens and businesses working together to protect the NHS must not be forgotten and it is incumbent on us all to continue to reinforce that message, that is why the Council will work with NHS Grampian and others to emphasise the importance of everyone following the rules laid down by government in order to ensure we remain in tier two.”

Co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “Aberdeen City Council are clear in our opposition to moving up to tier three, simply because the scientific evidence seen by us does not support this move.

“I would hope that the Scottish government continue to use the science as its base as opposed to taking a political decision to move Aberdeen to tier three. Any move to put Aberdeen into tier three by the Scottish government will be based on politics and not science.”

He said he would be meeting with cabinet secretary Kate Forbes today to discuss the situation in Aberdeen in more depth.

Mr Lumsden added: “I will be making it abundantly clear that moving Aberdeen to tier three will not be supported by the Council or businesses in Aberdeen.

“I fully expect the Scottish government to follow the science and understand the economic and social impact of businesses and citizens of moving Aberdeen to tier three, just before Christmas.”

Level three would severely impact the hospitality industry, preventing licensed premises from serving alcohol, and imposing a 6pm closing time on bars, restaurants and cafes.

It would also see travel restrictions come into place, with those living in level three told not to travel out of their local authority area, and blocking travel into level three areas from other regions except for essential reasons, such as work.

If the north-east is moved into level three, people from Aberdeenshire would also not be able to travel into Aberdeen for Christmas shopping, or vice versa.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson backed the council leaders’ call to the Scottish Government.

He said: “We have worked hard to create a safe and welcoming city centre and have consistently said that we need to be led by the medical evidence, and where there is still a case for Aberdeen remaining in tier two, then Aberdeen Inspired is right behind this collective ask of government.

“The challenge to the ‘High Street’ is well documented and Aberdeen is certainly not immune. This is a critical time of year, of all years, for our retail and hospitality sectors and it’s vital for north-east jobs and livelihoods that they can continue to safely operate in tier two for as long as possible.

“Aberdeen has already endured its own lockdown earlier in the year and we are still feeling the economic ill effects, with footfall figures only now starting to recover.”

Stuart McPhee, of Aberdeen Hospitality Together, which represents bars and restaurants, added: “Aberdeen has chartered a tumultuous course through the pandemic to date. This next proposed move, and its timing, will inflict untold hardship and misery on an already suffering city economy.

“Businesses and their staff have been operating, tirelessly, in a covid secure fashion, within the level two restrictions all to what end?

“What we need to see is clarity and communication in our leaders, so that businesses can plan and can begin to recover.

“It’s great that we have the support of the furlough scheme, but if businesses and whole sectors are not protected there will be no jobs for these people to come back to.

“We are seeing some big names fall foul of this on the high street already. For many hospitality businesses, with even level two being a financially unviable prospect, this level three move could see many venues we all know and love disappear for good.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Every decision we take has the sole objective of trying to keep the country as safe as possible and to get it through what we hope is now the final stage of the pandemic, with as few lives lost and as little harm to health – and, indeed, as little harm to the overall economy – as possible.

“The next level review will take place tomorrow at which point we will make a decision based on up-to-date data, which will be considered alongside local intelligence and other local, regional and national factors in a ‘four harms’ assessment.

“As part of our ongoing assessment of protection levels we continue to engage with all local authorities and local health boards to discuss the local situation, understand the actions being taken locally to suppress the virus and obtain additional intelligence around outbreaks or specific local circumstances.”