Covid-19: 50,000 vaccines a week hoped to be administered across north-east next month

A new report has revealed around 50,000 north-east residents are expected to get Covid-19 vaccines every week next month.

The report due to be discussed by Aberdeen City Council’s integration joint board (IJB) next week, has outlined steps being taken to prepare for the vaccinations.

In Aberdeen, the latest data shows that 12,002 people have already received their first dose – 6.21% of the population, along with 12,980 people in Aberdeenshire – 6.12% of the local authority population.

And the report states that it is anticipated 50,000 vaccinations per week are to be delivered next month.

A number of staff will be required for the rollout, and retired healthcare staff could also be recruited.

The report to the IJB states: “The two most significant risks to delivery are the availability of both the vaccine and the workforce to deliver the vaccination programme.

“Currently, vaccine supply fluctuates but it is hoped this will stabilise. NHS Grampian will rely on a legal argument that the vaccine programme is internal to the NHS meaning that it is exempt from the requirement to hold a Wholesale Dealing License and it will therefore be able to move vaccine stocks around the NHS Grampian area as required.

“A significant recruitment campaign is underway which is anticipated to deliver around 70 whole-time equivalent (WTE) new vaccinators and 280 Health Care Support Workers.

“This is in addition to existing dedicated vaccinator workforce but still leaves a gap if the planned activity is to be achieved.”

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

The report adds: “In the short term, deployment of partnership staff will fill this gap. A Patient Group Directive (PGD) which will enable non-registered staff to administer vaccines under a pandemic protocol is expected to be put in place, but there is not yet confirmation of when this will be.

“Planning assumptions include the use of retired health professionals and students, in waves one and two and potentially other individuals with no healthcare experience in wave two and three.

“The use of non-professionally registered vaccinators will require additional planning particularly in terms of competency assessment, operational orientation and instilling health service quality values.”

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

A timescale for the scheduling of first doses has also been drawn up.

Under the plans, it states that those aged 80 and over, as well as frontline health and social care staff would have first doses scheduled from January 31, with ages 75 and over from February 8.

Residents aged 70 and over and those who are clinically vulnerable will be invited for appointments from February 22, followed by people aged over 65 from March.

People aged 16-64 with health risks could get their first jab from March 8, residents aged 60 and over from March 15, and age 50 and over from March 22.

No date has yet been set for the rest of the population.

Residents will be contacted by NHS Grampian staff when they are eligible for vaccination.

Latest statistics have revealed 10 people have died with coronavirus in the north-east, including five people in Aberdeen, four in Aberdeenshire and one in Moray.

Across Scotland as a whole, the test positivity rate dropped to 7% – the lowest it has been so far this year, and it’s closer to approaching the 5% level used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

There were 104 new Covid-19 cases reported in the NHS Grampian health board area, where 113 people were being treated in hospital and eight of those were in intensive care.

Across Scotland, 1,636 new cases were reported, appearing to continue the downward trend we have seen since the start of the new year when the number of new cases broke 2,500 on several occasions.

There were 89 new deaths of people who had recently tested positive for the virus, and 161 people with confirmed cases are in intensive care across the country.

The number of people with coronavirus being treated in hospital in Scotland is 2,004.