City council’s covert operations are ‘last resort’

Aberdeen City Council authorised seven covert surveillance operations last year in a bid to investigate wrong-doing.

The local authority has used covert surveillance in an attempt to look into those believed to be carrying out activities such as selling counterfeit goods and using a disability badge incorrectly.

It also undertook tobacco and nicotine test purchasing and fireworks test purchasing.

In a report to be discussed by councillors at the audit and scrutiny committee next Thursday, it is revealed the amount of surveillance missions launched has more than doubled on 2018, only three commencing during that year.

The report states: “The council’s continued use of covert surveillance powers remains relatively consistent over the years, reflecting that while is it a ‘tool of last resort’, it is still appropriate and effective in the relevant circumstances.

“Members will note that there was only one application in 2017. This is due to a change in practice that was implemented after summer 2017 following discussions with the surveillance commissioner during his inspection in the spring.

“Applicants were advised that a directed surveillance authorisation was now required for initial test purchases, where previously this had been done under an officer’s delegated enforcement powers.”

The council launches surveillance as a last resort for investigations due to its intrusiveness into the privacy of the people being surveyed.

Of the seven applications for directed surveillance, six came from the Operations and Protective Services and one from the Corporate Investigations Team.

Three of these were used to try to catch shops illegally selling tobacco and nicotine vapour products to people under the age of 18.