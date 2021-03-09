Show Links
Exclusive: Tragic Cove pensioner may have been dead in home for 12 years

by Karen Roberts
09/03/2021, 7:49 pm Updated: 09/03/2021, 8:29 pm
© DCT MediaA police officer stands guard outside the property in Cove's Allison Close after the body of Christina Malley was found.
A police officer stands guard outside the property in Cove's Allison Close after the body of Christina Malley was found.

A pensioner whose body was found in an Aberdeen home may have been dead for 12 years, the Evening Express can reveal today.

The body of an elderly woman – named locally as Christina Malley – was found at a property in Cove’s Allison Close, where she lived with her husband.

Last week the Evening Express revealed how her death was only discovered when she failed to turn up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

