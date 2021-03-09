A pensioner whose body was found in an Aberdeen home may have been dead for 12 years, the Evening Express can reveal today.
The body of an elderly woman – named locally as Christina Malley – was found at a property in Cove’s Allison Close, where she lived with her husband.
Last week the Evening Express revealed how her death was only discovered when she failed to turn up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
