Show Links
News / Local

Cove OAP death: Nicola Sturgeon urges public to look out for lonely neighbours

by Adele Merson
04/03/2021, 3:09 pm Updated: 04/03/2021, 3:31 pm

Nicola Sturgeon has shown support for a national loneliness campaign and urged the public to look out for those who are alone.

The first minister’s remarks come after an elderly woman’s body was discovered at an  address on Allison Close in Cove and, as revealed by the Evening Express, it is understood she had been dead for years.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr highlighted the report of an “elderly man experiencing extreme loneliness following his devoted wife’s passing several years ago”.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe