Cove OAP death: MSP to submit parliamentary question today after ‘heartbreaking’ incident

by Karen Roberts
04/03/2021, 9:10 am Updated: 04/03/2021, 11:18 am
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaThe house where the body of a Cove OAP was found
The property on Allison Close where the woman's body was found, is now boarded up.

A parliamentary question is set to be submitted today after the death of a Cove OAP went undiscovered for years – and only came to light when she failed to show for a Covid jab.

The elderly woman’s body was discovered at an address on Allison Close, in Cove., and as revealed by the Evening Express it is understood she had been dead for years.

