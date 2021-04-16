Cove OAP body: Experts unable to say what caused death of woman found after 12 years

Experts have been unable to say what caused the death of an elderly woman who had lain undiscovered at her home in Aberdeen for up to 12 years.

The body of Christina Malley was discovered on February 25 at an address on Cove’s Allison Close.

Police launched an investigation after she was found at the property where she lived with her husband.

Police have since said that her death was not suspicious, though inquiries into circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

It was understood that she may have been dead for up to 12 years.

The discovery was only made after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination.

When asked where she was her husband had said she was abroad.

Mrs Malley’s death was registered yesterday.

Her death certificate states that the cause of death for Mrs Malley, who was born in December 1932, is “unascertained”.

The certificate states that she was “found dead” on February 25 and that she was a retired restaurant waitress.

Forensics officers carried out a thorough examination of the property where Mrs Malley’s body was discovered and tests were carried out to determine how she passed away.

The house on Allison Close is now boarded up.

The case was previously described as “heartbreaking” by local and national politicians.

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had backed calls for a nationwide loneliness campaign to help combat social isolation.

Speaking previously in the Scottish Parliament she said: “Loneliness, which was already an issue before the pandemic, has undoubtedly been exacerbated.

“And as we do that, I think loneliness or tackling loneliness awareness campaign will be part of what we do.

“We’ve all got a part to play in that.”

Charity Age Scotland had called on people to look out for elderly people in their communities highlighting that isolation among older people was a growing issue with tens of thousands of people going days or even weeks without a friendly call or visit.