Woman’s relief as sheriff orders dangerous dog that attacked her to be put down

A north-east woman has spoken of her relief after a sheriff ordered the destruction of a dangerous dog that attacked her and her pet.

Brave Wilma Donald used herself as a human shield in a bid to protect her beloved Scottie dog called Chance when he was set upon by a pharaoh hound, owned by one of her neighbours, which got loose.

But the animal then turned on the pensioner, biting her on the ankle and arm before a passerby tried to intervene and was also attacked during the incident on Swan Road in Ellon on March 26.

Susan Stephen, or Allan, 60, the pharaoh hound’s owner, had let go of the dog’s lead and stood and watched as the horrifying attack unfolded.

© DCT Media

Yesterday she wept in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court as Sheriff William Summers ordered the destruction of her pet.

But Mrs Donald said: “I think she deserves it. She should have been fined more but I’m glad that the dog is getting destroyed because it was a dangerous dog.

“The bairns will be out to play now, and the other people up here can walk their dogs without being afraid.

“I think I’ll be more relaxed and safer.

“To be quite honest I was really frightened of the dog myself. I’m not feeling sad for the dog.

“I’m glad. I’ll be safer.

“She didn’t do anything to stop the dog attacking me and my dog. She didn’t do anything. I’ve no sympathy for her.

“Chance is a bit nervous going up the road. When the dog was there you couldn’t relax because the dog was there, growling and showing teeth.

“I feel much better.

“I was looking over my shoulder. I couldn’t relax. It could have been a lot worse.

“I’ll enjoy my walks more now. A dog knows when you’re nervous or hurting or scared.

© Paul Glendell/DCT Media

“Chance is a nervous kind of doggy. He’s very quiet. He doesn’t bark at anyone. But now sometimes if he sees a brown dog he’ll bark at it until I stop him, because he thinks it’s a bad dog.”

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew outlined steps taken since the incident to ensure there was no repeat, including the dog only being walked by Allan’s husband, and it wearing a muzzle.

He said: “Where there has been danger, it’s been dealt with appropriately, and training will continue.”

Mr Flowerdew argued that Allan had made an “appropriate response” to the incident and that the dog was “not a danger to the public”.

He added that Allan’s failure to react and intervene at the time had been due to shock.

Sheriff Summers told Allan: “It’s profoundly concerning throughout this incident you stood by and watched, although I take on board that may have been caused by shock.

“Because this is an aggravated offence, the court must make an order for the destruction of the dog unless the court can be satisfied the dog does not pose a danger.”

The sheriff continued: “I’m not satisfied the dog will not constitute a danger to public safety.”

He said Allan letting of the dog’s lead and then watching as events unfolded “defies belief and is beyond reprehensible”, adding: “I’m not satisfied you’re a fit and proper person to be in charge of this dog. I’m going to order the destruction of the dog.”

Sheriff Summers fined Allan, of Swan Road in Ellon, a total of £320 in addition to making the destruction order.

She previously pled guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and which repeatedly bit Mrs Donald and a male to their injury.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Mrs Donald was walking on Swan Road with her dog when she encountered Allan walking two dogs.

He said: “The accused appeared unsteady on her feet and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused’s dogs pulled on the lead to the point the accused had to let go or she would have been dragged over.

“As the dogs became free they immediately made for Mrs Donald and her small Scottie dog.

“Both the accused’s dogs were barking aggressively.

“When they reached her the pharaoh hound viciously attacked her dog, leaving it with a number of injuries to its neck and back.

“Mrs Donald tripped over both dogs in an attempt to protect her dog. Lying on the ground she tried to lie over her dog.

“As she protected her dog the pharaoh hound directed its attack towards her and proceeded to bite her to the ankle and arm.

“The attack did not break the skin however did leave bruising.”

Mr Townsend said a man walking along the street at the time tried to intervene and pull the dog away from her.

He added: “However the dog turned on him and bit his wrist, breaking the skin.

“The accused stood back and watched and did not try to intervene.

“She eventually did regain control of both dogs and returned to her address.”

Police were called and when they charged Allan she replied: “I’m sorry. I’m used to being in the country.”