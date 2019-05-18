Woman wielded bottle as weapon at north-east house party

A north-east woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community after wielding a glass bottle as a weapon at a party.

Nikki Niddrie, 27, committed the crime after a fight broke out at a property on Duff Drive in Oldmeldrum.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Effectively there’s a house party and at about 10.15pm a fight broke out involving two males.

“As the two males are wrestling on the ground, a number of people are trying to split it up. It becomes a fracas.

“The accused is seen to pick up a large glass bottle and she wielded it as a weapon as there are a number of people involved in either fighting or trying to break up the fight.

“It’s unclear as to whether the accused actually struck anyone with the bottle.”

Mr Townsend made a motion for forfeiture of the WKD bottle, which was granted.

Niddrie, of Carnie Brae, Kintore, admitted possessing an offensive weapon on April 14 2018.

Defence lawyer Michael Horsman said his client had tried to stop the fight.

He said: “In the course of what’s been described as a fracas she was pushed and fell to the ground.”

Niddrie was ordered to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.