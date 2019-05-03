Woman threatens to burn down Aberdeen shop during foul-mouthed racist rant

A woman threatened to burn down an off-licence after a foul-mouthed racist rant.

Michelle Smith or Watson, 28, visited the Keystore on George Street, Aberdeen, on June 23 last year and began shouting and swearing and making racial remarks.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Once the accused had finished her shouting, her parting comment was ‘I’ll burn down your shop’ as she walked off.”

She also visited the same store earlier on June 17 and committed a similar offence.

Watson, of Gilcomstoun Court, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to two charges of acting in a racially aggravated manner.

She also previously admitted hiring a taxi without paying, breaching bail conditions and possessing heroin.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said her life has been “chaotic” and she has had issues with drug addiction.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed her a 12-month supervision order.