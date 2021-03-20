Woman tells jury she suffers from flashbacks after alleged rape in north-east town

A woman has told a court she still suffers flashbacks after allegedly being abducted and raped in a north-east town.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was speaking at the trial of Saulius Bauza.

The 40-year-old is alleged to have assaulted and raped the woman to her injury at a guesthouse in Huntly twice.

He is also accused of abducting her by chasing her in the street outside, picking her up, and forcing her to go back to the property with him.

The incidents are alleged to have happened on April 7, 2019. Bauza, of Broad Road, Arvagh, Ireland, denies the charges against him and lodged a special defence of consent in relation to the rape allegations.

On the second day of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, before a remote jury of eight men and seven women, evidence was given by the woman who made the accusations.

The trial had already been shown CCTV footage of the woman and Bauza dancing together in a nightclub as well as further videos of them walking through Huntly together.

Jurors were also shown footage of a woman running away from the guesthouse in a towel and falling as well as another video with the woman walking away from the guesthouse at 4.21am being followed by Bauza.

Advocate depute Ann Gray asked the woman why she went back to the guesthouse with the Lithuanian national.

She said: “I went into the guesthouse with him because I thought there would be other folk there.

“We went into the room and there was nobody there. I left after that because I felt uncomfortable.”

Miss Gray asked the woman where she went after leaving the premises but she had to return after leaving her bag.

The woman said: “I needed to go back and get my handbag which was in the accused’s room. I asked him if my handbag was there and he was standing in his room in his boxer shorts.”

That is when the woman said she was allegedly attacked by Bauza and she ran out of the room with only a towel.

She told the court: “I got out of the room and lost my balance. My chin hit the ground.

“It was really painful and there was a lot of blood.”

She also told the jury she suffers from flashbacks.

The woman said: “It changed my life and I’m unable to speak about it. I still get flashbacks.”

A 999 call of the woman asking for emergency help was also played to the court. An exchange between the woman and an operator was heard.

Cross-examining the witness, defence counsel Leigh Lawrie said the camera footage showed the woman leaving the guesthouse twice but she did not mention this in her police statement.

Ms Lawrie said: “Your police statement runs to 124 pages but nowhere in that statement does it say you left the guesthouse on two occasions.”

The woman said: “I just know I went back for my handbag.”

Ms Lawrie said it was her client’s position that the sex was consensual and rather trying to abduct the woman he was trying to rescue her.

The woman said: “I don’t believe that.”

Ms Lawrie said her client had helped the woman by putting a plaster on her chin and was actually trying to help after her fall.

But the woman replied: “He wasn’t trying to help me. If he was trying to help me he wouldn’t have done that.”

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.