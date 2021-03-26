Woman tells court she was sexually assaulted at party

A woman wept as she told a court she woke up at a party to find herself being sexually assaulted.

The woman was giving evidence at the trial of Andrew Murray at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Murray is facing charges of sexual assault and attempted rape, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 51-year-old is alleged to have sexually assaulted and attempted to rape the woman, while she was too drunk to give or withhold consent, following an after-party at his flat on Union Grove in December 2018, having earlier attended a party at Pittodrie Stadium.