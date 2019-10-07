Woman stole jackets from Aberdeen nightclub to buy Christmas presents

A woman has admitted stealing jackets from an Aberdeen city centre nightclub to help fund Christmas presents.

Charley Brown was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled guilty to two charges of theft through her solicitor Iain Hingston.

The 19-year-old, whose address was given in court papers as Shapinsay Square, Aberdeen, admitted two separate charges of stealing a jacket from Espionage on Union Street, Aberdeen, on December 8 last year.

Mr Hingston told the court his client had taken the jackets and sold them via her Facebook page to fund Christmas presents.

He said: “She was struggling back in December with finances.”

Mr Hingston added the incident had been a “wake-up call” for his client.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Brown to pay a fine of £225.