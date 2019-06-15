Woman stole church volunteer’s handbag in Aberdeen

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing a church volunteer’s handbag and bank cards while collecting a food parcel.

Angela Ritchie, 31, swiped the woman’s bag which contained cash, cards and a diary at St George’s Church, Hayton Road, Aberdeen, on February 16 last year.

Her co-accused and partner at the time Lee Cameron, 38, went on to withdraw around £300 from a cash machine at McColls on Hayton Road with one of the cards.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said Ritchie was caught on CCTV at the church.

Ritchie, of East Street, Johnshaven, previously pled guilty to stealing the bag and contents, while Cameron, of Hayton Road, Aberdeen, admitted using the card to steal money.

Defence agent Graham Morrison, representing Cameron, said: “The accused were in a relationship at the time and they were both in a relationship with class A drugs as well.”

He added his client was now clear of drugs. Peter Keene, appearing for Ritchie, said his client was also off drugs. Sheriff Andrew Miller handed Cameron 120 hours of unpaid work and Ritchie 90 hours.