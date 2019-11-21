Woman stole from Game and took items straight to Aberdeen pawn shop

A shoplifter stole computer accessories from an Aberdeen store and took them to a pawn shop.
Candice Seers, 33, went to Game on Union Street at 4.40pm on March 20 and walked out with £100.95 of accessories.
Depute fiscal John Richardson said Seers was captured on CCTV exiting the store and she did not turn back despite the alarm sounding.
“The accused took the items to a pawn shop,” he said.
Seers, whose address was given as Provost Barclay Drive in Stonehaven, admitted shoplifting.
Sheriff Andrew Wallace deferred sentencing until December 18 for a criminal justice social work report.