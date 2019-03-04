Woman sexually assaulted by north-east restaurant manager tells of disappointment after he avoids jail

A woman who was sexually assaulted by a restaurant manager has spoken of her disappointment after he avoided jail.

Koyes Miah, 29, who was previously manager of Taste of India in Westhill, was handed 300 hours of unpaid work at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being convicted over a string of offences against under age girls.

And one of the teens subjected to his actions has bravely spoken out about her ordeal following his sentencing.

The young woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “It was horrible.

“I got really bad flashbacks and I found it difficult to trust people.

“I find it very unfair for everything I went through and he’s not getting any jail time at all.”

She went on to say he should have been given “a couple of years” behind bars. She added: “I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

Asked if she had any words of advice for anyone else affected by a similar situation, she said: “Be strong, and don’t be a victim.”

Miah, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, was convicted after trial of a total of six charges dating between September 2017 and November 2017 at an address in the city.

He was found guilty of three charges of sexually assaulting girls under the age of 16 by touching them over their clothing.

Miah was also convicted of giving alcohol, or making alcohol available to girls under 16, and two charges of asking questions of a sexual nature to girls under 16.

Defence agent Laura Grace said: “Mr Miah is not accepting of his guilt.”

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill asked: “What’s he doing at the moment? At the time of the offence he was the manager of the Indian restaurant.”

Ms Gracie said he was now working part-time as a waiter.

Sheriff Gill said: “You sexually assaulted them by touching them over their clothing.

“You also made sexual comments to them and offered them alcohol.

“There’s no doubt this must have been distressing for the complainers. You don’t accept you did anything inappropriate.”

Miah, who was given unpaid work as an alternative to custody, was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years on top of his unpaid work.

Taste of India is no longer operating.