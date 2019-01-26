Woman handed unpaid work after racist remarks at Aberdeen bingo hall

A woman has been handed unpaid work after telling an Aberdeen bingo hall employee she “shouldn’t even be in this country”.

Naomi Cowie had approached the female employee at Mecca Bingo on Berryden Road shortly before midnight on April 21 to ask her to call her a taxi.

However the 27-year-old “took offence” when told she would not be able to get a taxi at that time of night.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “It was 11.50pm when the complainer was at the front entrance of the locus waiting for customers to leave and was approached by the accused and asked if she would phone her a taxi.

“The complainer advised the accused due to the time of night she could not get a taxi. The accused took offence and shouted at the complainer ‘you’re so rude’.”

Ms Merson said Cowie “intimated she would knock the complainer out”.Door staff asked her to leave, but she “refused and intimated she wanted to complain about the complainer”. After asking the woman’s name, Cowie said: “You shouldn’t even be in this country.”

Ms Merson said the woman was “intimidated” and was escorted to her car. Cowie told her: “I’ll come and find you and smash your car windows.”

Cowie, of Castleton Way, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to shouting, swearing acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly making threats of violence and racially abusive remarks.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “If there was any mitigation to try and put a different light on this I’d tell your Lordship all about it, but I’m at a loss. The less said the better.”

He added she “deeply regrets” her “inexplicable” behaviour.

Sheriff Ian Anderson ordered her to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.