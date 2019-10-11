Woman punched Aberdeen nightclub bouncer then ran away

A woman who punched a nightclub bouncer and then ran away has been handed a curfew.

Symone Davis, 26, previously pled guilty to assault.

She admitted punching the man on the head on December 29 at Prohibition nightclub, Langstane Place, Aberdeen.

And now Sheriff Ian Wallace has given Davis, whose address was given in court papers as Walker Crescent, Inverness, a four-month restriction of liberty order to be within her home address between 7pm and 7am.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald previously said: “Without any provocation the accused punched the complainer in the face.

“The accused then ran off.”

The man was not injured.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland said his client was “very drunk”.