Woman nipped employee and threw handwash at Aberdeen Tesco store

A would-be shoplifter nipped and threw handwash at a Tesco employee.

Kay Murison or McParland, 43, was handed a supervision order when she appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened at Tesco in the Woodend area of the city.

She previously admitted attempting to steal a quantity of clothes by selecting items on display and concealing them on her person.

And she also admitted assaulting a man at the supermarket by throwing handwash at him, repeatedly nipping him and kicking his legs, and repeatedly attempting to punch him.

The incident happened on March 25 last year.

Lawyer Alex Burn said his client had little recollection of what happened “as a result of her unfortunately falling into old habits of drug and alcohol misuse”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “Clearly this was an unpleasant incident for the member of staff who was on the receiving end of your behaviour on this particular date.

“I take into account everything I have been told about this incident.

“Clearly you have a record but that has diminished in recent years quite substantially.”

Sheriff Miller ordered McParland, whose address was given in court papers as Findhorn Place, Aberdeen, to be supervised for a period of 12 months.