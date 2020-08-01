Woman left victim scarred in glass attack at Aberdeen bar

A woman has been warned she could face prison after admitting glassing another female in an Aberdeen bar.

Amy Walker left her victim scarred in the sickening assault when she struck her on the head with a glass at O’Donoghue’s Bar on Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but lodged a guilty plea through defence solicitor Alex Burn.

She admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement over the incident, which happened on November 3 last year.

Sheriff William Summers adjourned the case and ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

He asked Mr Burn to warn his client that, despite the fact she was a first offender with no previous convictions, he could still impose a custodial sentence.

The sheriff said: “I’m surprised there’s no schedule of previous convictions, and I say that because of the nature of the offence.

“Plainly I’ll need to defer for the preparation of reports.

“Mr Burn, if you’re client had been here I would have told her notwithstanding she’s a first offender she has to face up to the prospect of a custodial sentence being imposed. You need to forewarn her in relation to that.”

Sheriff Summers deferred sentence until later this month to allow time for the reports to be prepared.

He also directed Walker, whose address was given in court papers as Gilmour Road, Edinburgh, to be physically present in court on the next occasion.