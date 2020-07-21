Woman denies stealing £200 from Aberdeen pensioner

An Aberdeen woman has denied stealing £200.

Julie Hayworth appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday facing a single charge of theft over the matter.

The 28-year-old denied stealing £200 on the city’s King Street on July 16.

During the hearing, defence agent Christopher Maitland, representing Hayworth, said his client is a “clearly vulnerable person” and made a motion for her to be bailed.

Sheriff Philip Mann fixed a trial date for December and a pre-trial hearing for November.

He released Hayworth, whose address was given in court papers as Aulton Court, Aberdeen, on bail with conditions not to approach or contact the woman she is alleged to have stolen the money from.

Hayworth’s appearance comes after police said a 78-year-old woman had been approached in the city centre and made to withdraw cash.

Pc Louise Calder said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for coming forward and assisting us with our inquiries in this case.

“It is vital that we ensure the vulnerable people in our communities are kept safe from these types of incidents.

“If you suspect that someone you know is being taken advantage of, I urge you to report your concerns to police and 101 and they will be investigated.”