Woman in court in connection with investigation into north-east man’s death

A woman has appeared in court in connection with an investigation into a man’s death.

Lucy Fraser, 35, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing four charges.

According to records provided by the Crown Office to the Evening Express, the charges are related to the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Rossiter.

The body of Aaron, 25, was discovered beside sheds on Ythan Terrace in Ellon at 8.15am on August 29 last year.

An investigation established that he had died somewhere other than the location he was found.

After Aaron’s body was found, the surrounding area on Ythan Terrace was taped off, with a police presence at the scene.

The first charge stated during the court hearing that Fraser, whose general address was given in court papers as Ellon, was in possession of a controlled drug – an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The second charge is that Fraser knowingly permitted the smoking of cannabis, cannabis resin or prepared opium on a premises while being the occupier or person concerned in the management of those premises – an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The third charge is breach of the peace.

The fourth charge faced is attempting to pervert the course of justice.

During the hearing, which took place in private, Fraser did not enter a plea to any of the charges.

The case was committed for further examination and Fraser was released on bail.

The next calling for the case is still to be confirmed.