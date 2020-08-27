Woman in court charged with attempted murder following fire in Aberdeen

A 47-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze on Printfield Terrace in the early hours of the morning on July 26.

The Evening Express previously reported that five families with 12 children were forced to flee the fire.

Today, a 47-year-old woman appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the case.

Jeanette Bruce, whose general address was listed as Aberdeen, has been charged with wilful fire raising to danger of life and attempted murder.

She has also been charged with using, possessing, purchasing or acquiring an air weapon without holding an air weapon certificate.

She made no plea, has been committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance which has yet to be confirmed.